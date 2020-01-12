Texas to reject new refugees

Sunday, 12 January 2020 () *Houston:* Greg Abbott, the Republican Governor of Texas, has said that the state would not accept new refugees under President Donald Trump's resettlement programme, a media report said on Saturday. In a letter to the State Department on Friday, Abbott said that Texas had done "more than its share in assisting the refugee...
"Texas has carried more than its share in assisting the refugee resettlement process," Abbott, a Republican, said in a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo... NPR Also reported by •Sify •Seattle Times •NYTimes.com