Texas to reject new refugees

Mid-Day Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
*Houston:* Greg Abbott, the Republican Governor of Texas, has said that the state would not accept new refugees under President Donald Trump's resettlement programme, a media report said on Saturday. In a letter to the State Department on Friday, Abbott said that Texas had done "more than its share in assisting the refugee...
News video: 'Texas Has Carried More Than Its Share': Gov. Greg Abbott To Reject New Refugees, First Under Trump

'Texas Has Carried More Than Its Share': Gov. Greg Abbott To Reject New Refugees, First Under Trump 00:52

 Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the state will reject the re-settlement of new refugees, becoming the first state known to do so under a recent Trump administration order.

Texas Governor Says The State Will Not Take In New Refugees [Video]Texas Governor Says The State Will Not Take In New Refugees

Texas becomes the first state to decline to accept new refugees. Forty-two other states say they will continue to invite them to settle.

Texas becomes first state to refuse refugees [Video]Texas becomes first state to refuse refugees

Governor Greg Abbott of Texas on Friday became the first governor in the United States to refuse to accept refugees under an executive order requiring local jurisdictions to actively opt in to the..

Gov. Greg Abbott Says New Refugees Won't Be Allowed To Settle In Texas

"Texas has carried more than its share in assisting the refugee resettlement process," Abbott, a Republican, said in a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo...
NPR Also reported by •SifySeattle TimesNYTimes.com

Texas will no longer accept new refugees, first under Trump administration

Texas will no longer accept the resettlement of new refugees, becoming the first state known to do so under a recent Trump administration order, Gov. Greg Abbott...
Denver Post


zenillo

Jim Rogers RT @JamesMartinSJ: "I was a stranger and you did not welcome me" (Mt 25). https://t.co/fuHrrVlfIf 2 seconds ago

RobHunyady

Truth2Power 🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇸 #Resist Because TEXAS! Where the goal is to be a disgrace to the rest of America Texas is rejecting new refugees under Tru… https://t.co/yb8AOGr4WA 2 minutes ago

marilynphan

Rain Phan RT @DRUDGE_REPORT: Texas will reject new refugees under Trump executive order https://t.co/O1hwjbSPkd 5 minutes ago

jo_deplorable

Deplorable Bobbie jo RT @AP: BREAKING: Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas will reject refugees, making it the first state to decline resettlement under Trump executive… 5 minutes ago

weezie22773400

🇺🇸weezie‼️⭐️⭐️⭐️🙌 RT @militarysweep: #TWGRP @realDonaldTrump Wonderful News coming from The Long horn State. These people have an awesome Governor. ( Conceal… 8 minutes ago

yuvi_nation

🐢 RT @resistbot: “Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the state will reject the resettlement of new refugees, becoming the first state known to do so… 9 minutes ago

