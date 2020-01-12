Global  

Convicted Australian cardinal moved to new prison after drone incident: media

Reuters Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Jailed Australian Cardinal George Pell, convicted over child sex offences, was moved to another prison last week after a drone flew over the facility where he was being held, local media reported.
