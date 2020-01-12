

Recent related videos from verified sources Australian tourist faces up to five years in Thai jail after 'stealing drone, sunglasses and designer handbags' An Australian tourist is facing up to five years in prison after allegedly stealing a drone from a gadget shop in Thailand. Ayden Depp, 38, was seen on CCTV appearing to leave the Central Floresta.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:59Published 5 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Convicted Australian cardinal moved to new prison after drone incident - media Jailed Australian Cardinal George Pell, convicted over child sex offences, was moved to another prison last week after a drone flew over the facility where he...

Reuters India 4 hours ago



Disgraced cardinal moves prisons after drone incident Disgraced Cardinal George Pell has been transferred from a Melbourne prison after a drone illegally flew overhead in a suspected attempt to photograph the famous...

New Zealand Herald 5 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this