Iran arrests UK ambassador in what Britain calls ‘flagrant violation of international law’

FOXNews.com Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
A top British official condemned Saturday’s arrest of the U.K. ambassador to Iran during anti-government protests in Tehran, calling the detainment “a flagrant violation of international law.”
News video: Raab accuses Iran of violating international law after UK ambassador arrested

 Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said the arrest of the British ambassador to Iran during protests in Tehran was a “flagrant violation of international law”.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would obey international law on avoiding targeting cultural sites in military attacks, walking back a threat he made against Iran days earlier.

Britain condemns arrest of ambassador in Iran as 'flagrant violation of international law'

UK denounces brief arrest of envoy in Tehran as violation of law

Britain's Foreign Office confirmed on Saturday that the country's ambassador in Tehran was briefly detained by Iranian authorities, denouncing the arrest as a...
