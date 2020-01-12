Global  

Tiny Philippine volcano ejects smoke and ash, villagers flee

Seattle Times Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A tiny Philippine volcano that draws many tourists because of its picturesque setting amid a lake belched steam, ash and small rocks Sunday, prompting residents to flee from nearby villages and authorities to raise the danger level. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said Taal Volcano in Batangas province south […]
