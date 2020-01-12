Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Irish foreign minister says EU will not be rushed in post-Brexit negotiations: BBC

Reuters Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney said on Sunday the European Union would not be rushed in negotiations with Britain to thrash out their post-Brexit relationship.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran's Foreign Minister Calls US Soleimani Strike an Act of Terrorism and War [Video]Iran's Foreign Minister Calls US Soleimani Strike an Act of Terrorism and War

Zarif was scheduled to deliver an address to the U.N. Security Council in NYC on Thursday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published

Major: Brexit the worst foreign policy decision in my lifetime [Video]Major: Brexit the worst foreign policy decision in my lifetime

Former prime minister Sir John Major says that Brexit is the worst foreign policy decision in his lifetime and will make the country 'weaker and poorer'.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.