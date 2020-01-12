Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Pope baptizes 32 babies in Sistine Chapel, marvels at quiet

Seattle Times Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has baptized 32 babies, including two sets of twins, in the splendor of the Sistine Chapel. Francis marveled that the babies were very quiet, with barely a peep as they waited their turn to be baptized Sunday morning under the Michelangelo-frescoed ceiling. The papal baptisms take place once a […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Martint01563286

Martin Torres RT @NCRegister: #PopeFrancis insisted during his homily that it is “the just thing to baptize your children as babies, because then they ca… 11 minutes ago

BEVHOWARD40

Beverly A Howard🌊🌊 Pope baptizes 32 babies in Sistine Chapel, marvels at quiet - ABC News - https://t.co/NVhIoq4VfC via @ABC 25 minutes ago

RonDanks

Ron Danks RT @FrTimSJ: Pope Francis baptized 32 babies in the Sistine Chapel today, telling parents, “When a child cries in church, it’s a beautiful… 47 minutes ago

Wazupnaija

Whazupnaija On the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord, Pope Francis baptizes 32 babies in the Sistine Chapel... -… https://t.co/7F41oA6amz 51 minutes ago

MRCANNIZZARO23

cannizzaro wilson Pope baptizes 32 babies in Sistine Chapel, marvels at quiet 1 hour ago

MehtaLaurie

Laurie Mehta @pontifex #baptism Baptizing 32 Babies in Sistine Chapel, Pope Reminds Parents to Pass Down Gift of Faith (Full Te… https://t.co/cDPudSOHbr 1 hour ago

dwatchnews

Democracy Watch News RT @dwatchnews_eur: Pope baptizes 32 babies in Sistine Chapel, marvels at quiet (from @AP) https://t.co/gFQHFkBYS0 1 hour ago

dwatchnews_eur

Dwatch News Europe Pope baptizes 32 babies in Sistine Chapel, marvels at quiet (from @AP) https://t.co/gFQHFkBYS0 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.