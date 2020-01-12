Japanese billionaire seeks girlfriend for SpaceX voyage

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa's search for a girlfriend to join him on a voyage around the moon will be the subject of a new documentary program, in the latest attention-grabbing stunt by the entrepreneur.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Japanese billionaire seeks girlfriend for Moon voyage on SpaceX rocket Photo by Alessandro Di Ciommo/NurPhoto via Getty Images Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa — the first prospective rider on SpaceX’s future deep-space...

The Verge 2 hours ago



Fly me to the moon: Japanese billionaire Maezawa seeks girlfriend for SpaceX voyage Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa's search for a girlfriend to join him on a voyage around the moon will be the subject of a new documentary program, in the...

Reuters 12 hours ago





Tweets about this