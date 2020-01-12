Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Japanese billionaire seeks girlfriend for SpaceX voyage

CBC.ca Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa's search for a girlfriend to join him on a voyage around the moon will be the subject of a new documentary program, in the latest attention-grabbing stunt by the entrepreneur.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Japanese billionaire seeks girlfriend for Moon voyage on SpaceX rocket

Japanese billionaire seeks girlfriend for Moon voyage on SpaceX rocketPhoto by Alessandro Di Ciommo/NurPhoto via Getty Images Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa — the first prospective rider on SpaceX’s future deep-space...
The Verge

Fly me to the moon: Japanese billionaire Maezawa seeks girlfriend for SpaceX voyage

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa's search for a girlfriend to join him on a voyage around the moon will be the subject of a new documentary program, in the...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.