Fly me to the moon: Japanese billionaire Maezawa seeks girlfriend for SpaceX voyage

IndiaTimes Sunday, 12 January 2020
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa's search for a girlfriend to join him on a voyage around the moon will be the subject of a new documentary programme, in the latest attention-grabbing stunt by the entrepreneur. 44-year-old Maezawa, who sold his online fashion retailer Zozo Inc to SoftBank Group Corp, is seeking single females aged over 20 for the show, which will be shown on streaming service AbemaTV.
News video: Billionaire Entrepreneur to Give Money to Twitter Followers for 'Social Experiment'

Billionaire Entrepreneur to Give Money to Twitter Followers for 'Social Experiment' 01:11

 Billionaire Entrepreneur to Give Money to Twitter Followers for 'Social Experiment'. The test is being carried out by Japan's Yusaku Maezawa, who 'Forbes' says is worth $2 billion. To understand the connection between money and happiness, he is giving away one million yen. The money will be...

