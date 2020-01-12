Global  

Iran crisis: British ambassador detained in Tehran says he tried to leave as soon as vigil turned into demonstration

Independent Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Rob Macaire's arrest 'flagrant violation' of international law, says foreign secretary
Britain criticizes ambassador arrest in Iran [Video]Britain criticizes ambassador arrest in Iran

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has accused Tehran of a "flagrant violation of international law" after the UK's ambassador in Iran was briefly arrested. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:09Published

Raab accuses Iran of violating international law after UK ambassador arrested [Video]Raab accuses Iran of violating international law after UK ambassador arrested

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said the arrest of the British ambassador to Iran during protests in Tehran was a “flagrant violation of international law”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published


British ambassador arrested at Tehran demonstration

British ambassador arrested at Tehran demonstrationDominic Raab has warned Iran it risks becoming an international “pariah” after the British ambassador was arrested during anti-government protests in Tehran....
WorldNews


Bambigoesforth

Dr Janet Lees RT @Amandalavan1: In #Iran the Iranians are NOT allowed to mourn.The UK is mourning this loss, Canadians, Ukrainians ect. Why does #irgc ar… 37 minutes ago

TITANICrelative

Norma Jeane before she was Marilyn Iran crisis: British ambassador detained in Tehran says he tried to leave as soon as vigil turned...… https://t.co/j9H0dhwkcz 3 hours ago

Amandalavan1

Amanda🌍 Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe #FreeNazanin In #Iran the Iranians are NOT allowed to mourn.The UK is mourning this loss, Canadians, Ukrainians ect. Why does… https://t.co/3Gw0b9QjrG 4 hours ago

RECENTORG

Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: Iran crisis: British ambassador detained in Tehran says he tried to leave as soon as vigil turned into demonstration: Rob Macai… 4 hours ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Iran crisis: British ambassador detained in Tehran says he tried to leave as soon as vigil turned into demonstratio… https://t.co/hmvk3SNtoQ 4 hours ago

openskies7

Openskies RT @raybae689: Iran crisis: British ambassador detained in Tehran says he tried to leave as soon as vigil turned into demonstration https:/… 5 hours ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Iran crisis: British ambassador detained in Tehran says he tried to leave as soon as vigil turned into demonstratio… https://t.co/xNqlOGNZ8H 5 hours ago

MicheleDuffy18

Michele Duffy @RudyGiuliani @realDonaldTrump Iran has detained a British ambassador, Britain doesn't have an Iranian general to t… https://t.co/phZ4Sg7AmF 12 hours ago

