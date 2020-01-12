Global  

Emergency alert about Ont. nuclear plant was sent by mistake

CTV News Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
An emergency alert warning of an unspecified 'incident' at a Toronto-area nuclear power plant Sunday morning was sent by mistake, according to Ontario Power Generation.
Recent related news from verified sources

Pickering nuclear station 'incident' that triggered mass emergency alert in Canada was sent in error

Residents across the greater Toronto area were jolted awake early Sunday after a mass mobile alert was sent after an "incident" was reported at a nuclear power...
FOXNews.com

