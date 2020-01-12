Global  

Queen attends church on eve of family crisis meeting

CTV News Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Queen Elizabeth II attended church at her Sandringham estate Sunday ahead of a crisis meeting to work out a future for Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, after their shocking decision to walk away from royal roles.
News video: Queen arrives to church in Sandringham amid family crisis

Queen arrives to church in Sandringham amid family crisis 00:58

 Britain's Queen Elizabeth attended church on Sunday, ahead of a crisis meeting to discuss future arrangements for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan.

