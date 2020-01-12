Global  

Canadian province reports 'incident' at nuclear power station near Toronto

Reuters Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
The Canadian province of Ontario on Sunday reported an "incident" at the Pickering nuclear power station near Toronto but said there had been no abnormal release of radioactivity.
