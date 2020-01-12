Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Pickering nuclear station 'incident' that triggered mass emergency alert in Canada was sent in error

FOXNews.com Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Residents across the greater Toronto area were jolted awake early Sunday after a mass mobile alert was sent after an "incident" was reported at a nuclear power plant that turned out to be sent in error.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Canadian province retracts warning of nuclear power incident

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian province of Ontario sent an alert Sunday reporting an unspecified “incident” at a nuclear plant — only to later report the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ReutersCBC.caBBC NewsRIA Nov.

Pickering nuclear plant: Emergency staff respond to incident at power station near Toronto

An "incident" has been reported at a nuclear power station near Toronto in Canada, but authorities said there had been no abnormal radioactivity released.
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

blissnwisdom

Mimi RT @CP24: JUST IN: Province of Ontario says 'an incident was reported' at Pickering Nuclear Generating Station, but 'no abnormal release of… 54 seconds ago

NolaMarion

Nola Marion RT @CBCAlerts: Emergency alert from province of Ontario reports 'incident' at Pickering Nuclear Generating Station, says no abnormal releas… 1 minute ago

LorettaBorak

Loretta ✝️🇺🇸✝️🇺🇸✝️ RT @BNONews: JUST IN: Emergency alert says "incident" reported at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station near Toronto. No need for protec… 2 minutes ago

ruthmkb

ruthko🦂🌈 Sunday morning gratitude: I dodged the ice storm and survived the false nuclear incident...😏#OnStorm #nuclearalert https://t.co/0iiriKe8IL 2 minutes ago

cagsiex

cagsie RT @DRUDGE_REPORT: Emergency alert after 'incident' at Canada nuke station... Developing... https://t.co/ffo7u67cYc 2 minutes ago

MichaelMaciuk

Michael P. Maciuk Alert about Pickering nuclear plant incident sent 'in error,' no danger to the public, OPG says… https://t.co/TJGLz0TXxT 4 minutes ago

rogermoore51

rodney RT @680NEWS: An incident has been reported at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station. An emergency alert sent just before 7:30 a.m. said… 4 minutes ago

owusupr55601972

owusu prince RT @RT_com: #Ontario nuclear power station 'incident' alert turns out to be 'error' after #Chernobyl Twitter panic MORE: https://t.co/negW… 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.