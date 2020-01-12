At least 17 killed as extreme cold sweeps across Afghanistan Sunday, 12 January 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Afghanistan is no stranger to extreme winter weather, during which various warring groups in the country have historically ceased hostilities, but this year has been particularly harsh, according to the country's metrological department. The officials said the death toll could rise further, with Afghanistan's Natural Disaster Management Authority still trying to compile a total figure. 👓 View full article

