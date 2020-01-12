Global  

Philippine volcano erupts, triggering mass evacuations

France 24 Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
A small volcano south of the Philippine capital that draws many tourists for its picturesque setting in a lake erupted with a massive plume of ash and steam Sunday, prompting thousands of people to flee and officials to shut Manila’s international airport. 
