Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

News24.com | De Lille eyes fraud charges over R76m price tag for state funerals of ANC veterans - report

News24 Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia De Lille has instructed her officials to open fraud cases after the funeral and memorial services of ANC veterans cost taxpayers a whopping R76m, according to a report.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Feds announce fraud, corruption charges at Veterans Affairs hospitals in West Palm Beach, Miami [Video]Feds announce fraud, corruption charges at Veterans Affairs hospitals in West Palm Beach, Miami

At least 15 South Florida residents have been indicted in what authorities call a widespread, deceptive, and atrocious fraud and corruption scheme at Veterans Affairs hospitals in West Palm Beach and..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 22:15Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.