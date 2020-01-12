Global  

One billion animals killed or imperilled by Australian fires, says expert

Zee News Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
NPR reported that a 1.5 million acre mega-fire kicked off by the merging of two bushfires in southeast Australia. Around 3,000 houses were destroyed and 26 people died as a result of more than 130 bushfires.
News video: Australian Police Accuse 24 People of Intentionally Setting Bushfires

Australian Police Accuse 24 People of Intentionally Setting Bushfires 01:02

 The New South Wales Police released a statement on Monday regarding the charges.

Southern Oregon's Australian basketball player raises money for bush fire [Video]Southern Oregon's Australian basketball player raises money for bush fire

Senior guard Aaron Borich, a native of Sydney, Australia, set up a donation area to raise money for the Australian Red Cross to support the people and animals affected by the devastating bush fires in..

Long Island School Children Doing What They Can To Help Australian Animals [Video]Long Island School Children Doing What They Can To Help Australian Animals

It's estimated more than a billion animals have died since September because of the wildfires that are ravaging Australia. Now, children are stepping up to help the animals still trying to survive;..

Australia’s fires have killed or imperiled 1 billion animals, expert warns

More than 1 billion birds, reptiles and mammals may have been killed by the fires sweeping across Australian, according to a new estimate from the University of...
FOXNews.com

Australia is air-dropping vegetables from helicopters to feed animals stranded by wildfires

The aid for the brush-tailed rock-wallaby is the latest effort by Australian officials and conservationists to save what they can in one of the most diverse —...
Seattle Times

