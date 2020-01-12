Global  

Taiwan Re-Elects President Tsai Ing-wen

Newsy Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Taiwan Re-Elects President Tsai Ing-wen

Taiwan has re-elected Tsai Ing-wen as President in a landslide victory that showcased the country's support for her tough stance against China, which still claims the territory as its own.

On Saturday, Tsai handily defeated leading challenger Han Kuo-yu, a member of the China-friendly Nationalist...

On Saturday, Tsai handily defeated leading challenger Han Kuo-yu, a member of the China-friendly Nationalist...
News video: Taiwan president wins by landslide in stinging rebuke to China

Taiwan president wins by landslide in stinging rebuke to China 02:00

 Taiwan re-elected President Tsai Ing-wen by a landslide on Saturday (January 11), a stern rebuke to China which has tried both military threats and economic inducements to get the island to accept its rule, and potentially ushering in further tension with Beijing. Emer McCarthy reports.

Mixed reactions after landslide Taiwanese election [Video]Mixed reactions after landslide Taiwanese election

Taiwan's public reacted with a mix of excitement and disappointment on Sunday morning, after incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen's government won another four-year term by a landslide, and her Democratic..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:48Published

Taiwan Re-Elects President Tsai Ing-wen [Video]Taiwan Re-Elects President Tsai Ing-wen

​Tsai defeated leading challenger Han Kuo-yu, reportedly receiving 57.2% of the vote to Han's 38.6%.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:35Published


Hong Kong protesters fete landslide election win for Taiwan's Tsai

Hong Kong's democracy protesters and politicians have hailed a sweeping election win by Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen as a fillip for their movement that puts...
Taiwan President Tsai set to win re-election

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen is set to win re-election on Saturday, with figures from the election commission showing her leading her main opponent by more than...
Maypo30530604

Maypo RT @MarketkaG: Tsai Ing-Wen's victory is a clear sign that Taiwan does not want to exchange it's functioning democracy with China's digital… 34 seconds ago

nakidakk

nakidakk 😷 RT @FridaGhitis: Huge victory for Tsai Ing-Wen in Taiwan election- another strong anti-China message. (Taiwanese people have been watching… 7 minutes ago

TECO_Toronto

Taiwan in Toronto ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 presidential election has drawn the world’s attention. Please see news coverage on Canadian media.… https://t.co/sSxqYAfpSI 11 minutes ago

