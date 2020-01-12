Taiwan Re-Elects President Tsai Ing-wen

Sunday, 12 January 2020 () Watch VideoTaiwan has re-elected Tsai Ing-wen as President in a landslide victory that showcased the country's support for her tough stance against China, which still claims the territory as its own.
On Saturday, Tsai handily defeated leading challenger Han Kuo-yu, a member of the China-friendly Nationalist...
Taiwan re-elected President Tsai Ing-wen by a landslide on Saturday (January 11), a stern rebuke to China which has tried both military threats and economic inducements to get the island to accept its rule, and potentially ushering in further tension with Beijing. Emer McCarthy reports.
Taiwan's public reacted with a mix of excitement and disappointment on Sunday morning, after incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen's government won another four-year term by a landslide, and her Democratic..
Hong Kong's democracy protesters and politicians have hailed a sweeping election win by Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen as a fillip for their movement that puts... Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India •Seattle Times