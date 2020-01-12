Volcano erupts near Manila; villagers flee, airports shut

Sunday, 12 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

A small volcano near the Philippine capital that draws tourists for its picturesque setting in a lake erupted with a massive plume of ash and steam Sunday, prompting the evacuation of tens of thousands of people and forcing Manila's... A small volcano near the Philippine capital that draws tourists for its picturesque setting in a lake erupted with a massive plume of ash and steam Sunday, prompting the evacuation of tens of thousands of people and forcing Manila's... 👓 View full article

