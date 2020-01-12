Global  

Volcano erupts near Manila; villagers flee, airports shut

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Volcano erupts near Manila; villagers flee, airports shutA small volcano near the Philippine capital that draws tourists for its picturesque setting in a lake erupted with a massive plume of ash and steam Sunday, prompting the evacuation of tens of thousands of people and forcing Manila's...
Volcano erupts near Manila; villagers flee, airports shut

TAGAYTAY, Philippines (AP) — A small volcano near the Philippine capital that draws tourists for its picturesque setting in a lake erupted with a massive plume...
