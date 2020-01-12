Global  

Nuclear power plant alert: People miffed about mistaken notification

CTV News Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
People in Ontario took to the internet to voice frustration and joke about a mistaken emergency alert about an ‘incident’ at a Toronto-area nuclear power plant.
False alert about Pickering nuclear plant caused widespread alarm, but some residents 'not worried'

People across Ontario were jolted awake Sunday morning by an alert from the province about a nuclear power-plant incident at the Pickering Nuclear Generation...
CBC.ca Also reported by •CTV NewsBBC NewsReutersIndependentCP24

Pickering nuclear station 'incident' that triggered mass emergency alert in Canada was sent in error

Residents across the greater Toronto area were jolted awake early Sunday after a mass mobile alert was sent after an "incident" was reported at a nuclear power...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •BBC NewsReutersIndependentWorldNewsNew Zealand HeraldCP24

OToole42

Matt RT @22_Minutes: Ontario is launching a full investigation of the Pickering nuclear power plant alert that was sent in error. They've dispat… 24 seconds ago

LukisYT

Lukis RT @daviddoel: Woke up to a phone alert about the nearby nuclear power plant. Glad everything is fine but if your source of energy requir… 38 seconds ago

NEWSTALK1010

NEWSTALK1010 NEW: The top nuclear officer at Ontario Power Generation confirms there was never a malfunction at the #Pickering n… https://t.co/8n9OfnQAfV 2 minutes ago

13OnYourSide

13 On Your Side Warning of nuclear power emergency in Canada was 'sent in error' Sunday morning. https://t.co/5bPvFh4KyR 2 minutes ago

ABC5FOX9

FOX 9/ABC 5 Warning of nuclear power emergency in Canada was 'sent in error' Sunday morning. https://t.co/0Z24EYi6ch 3 minutes ago

bracing

Mrs W RT @AP: The government of Ontario sent an alert to residents' cellphones reporting an unspecified "incident" at a nuclear power plant near… 3 minutes ago

KYMA11

KYMA Warning of nuclear power emergency in Canada was 'sent in error' Sunday morning. https://t.co/wrfgZOQ45V https://t.co/vXIr7jewKd 3 minutes ago

NemettBrian

Brian Nemett RT @CBCQueensPark: NEW: Multiple sources telling me the province was responsible for triggering the #Pickering emergency alert in error thi… 4 minutes ago

