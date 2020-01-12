Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Canadian province of Ontario awoken by false emergency nuclear plant warning

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Canadian province of Ontario awoken by false emergency nuclear plant warningPeople throughout the Canadian province of Ontario awoke Sunday to an alarming alert of an "incident" at a nuclear plant just east of Toronto — only to later be told the message was a mistake.The initial early morning emergency...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

False alert about nuclear plant incident near Toronto alarms residents

The Canadian province of Ontario sent out a false alert on Sunday that there had been an incident at a massive nuclear power station near Toronto, Canada's...
Reuters Also reported by •CBC.caWorldNewsCTV News

Canada province says sorry after training mistake sparks false nuclear alert

The Canadian province of Ontario on Sunday apologized for wrongly raising the alarm about an incident at a massive nuclear power station near Toronto and blamed...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.