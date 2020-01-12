Global  

Ice storm hits 137,000 hydro customers and makes Quebec roads perilous

CTV News Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Road conditions are difficult especially on the South Shores of Montreal and Quebec while over 137,000 Hydro Quebec customers woke up without power Sunday.
Winter storm brings freezing rain, ice pellets to southern Quebec

In Montreal, a freezing rain warning is in effect and precipitation is falling as ice pellets. Streets and sidewalks are covered with a buildup of powder as...
CBC.ca

