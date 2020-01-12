Global  

Seven mortar bombs fall inside Iraq air base housing US troops, 4 Iraqi soldiers wounded

DNA Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
In a statement after the attack, the Iraqi military said eight Katyusha rockets had been fired at Balad air base and that the four wounded included two officers.There was no report of US casualty in the attack.
News video: 7 Bombs Strike Iraqi Joint Military Base Housing US Soldiers

7 Bombs Strike Iraqi Joint Military Base Housing US Soldiers 00:35

 At least four Iraqi soldiers were reportedly wounded on Sunday in the latest rocket attack on an Iraqi military base. Business Insider reports eight rockets were launched at the Balad joint airbase, located roughly 50 miles north of Baghdad. A statement from the Iraqi military on the injuries did not...

Esme Murphy Unpacks The Latest In Iran [Video]Esme Murphy Unpacks The Latest In Iran

Iran attacked two military bases in Iraq that house U.S. troops, one base is in Erbil, the other is the Al-Asad Air Base, Esme Murphy reports (3:32). WCCO Mid-Morning - January 8, 2020

'All is well' | President Trump responds after Iran targeted two Iraqi air bases that house U.S. troops [Video]'All is well' | President Trump responds after Iran targeted two Iraqi air bases that house U.S. troops

Hours after two U.S. air bases were under attack in Iraq, President Donald Trump took to social media to say &quot;all is well,&quot; for the United States. Story: https://wfts.tv/301pwtd

Rockets hit Iraq air base housing US troops

Most American soldiers stationed at the Balad base had already left following soaring tensions between Washington and Tehran. Military sources said four Iraqis...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •RIA Nov.USATODAY.comNew Zealand HeraldIndependentReutersSifyNews24Bangkok PostAl Jazeera

US base in Iraq 'under missile attack': reports

Iran state TV says Tehran launches "tens" of surface-to- surface missiles at Iraq's Ain Assad air base housing US troops.
The Age Also reported by •USATODAY.comBangkok PostAl Jazeera

MattieGutenber1

[email protected] Seven mortar bombs fall inside Iraq air base housing US troops, 4 Iraqi soldiers wounded https://t.co/ScRdtVl56x 8 hours ago

BigMirrorNews

The Big Mirror Seven mortar bombs fall inside Iraq air base housing US troops, 4 Iraqi soldiers wounded https://t.co/Fo93TM8eZS https://t.co/5pRNldfkQk 9 hours ago

MANISHK90336236

मनीष कुमार झा RT @dna: Seven mortar bombs fall inside Iraq air base housing US troops, 4 Iraqi soldiers wounded https://t.co/8YN8QPqQkf 9 hours ago

dna

DNA Seven mortar bombs fall inside Iraq air base housing US troops, 4 Iraqi soldiers wounded https://t.co/8YN8QPqQkf 10 hours ago

