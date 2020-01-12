Global  

Australian bushfires: Scott Morrison's popularity plunges as another firefighter dies

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Australian bushfires: Scott Morrison's popularity plunges as another firefighter diesAustralian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has taken a serious knock in the polls, conceding he was in the wrong when he took a flight to Hawaii with his family in the midst of Australia's bushfire crisis as more lives continue to be...
News video: Aussie YouTuber mocks Scott Morrison attempting to get handshakes from the public

Aussie YouTuber mocks Scott Morrison attempting to get handshakes from the public 00:55

 A YouTuber from Adelaide, South Australia mocked Prime Minister Scott Morrison by attempting to get handshakes from the public on January 6th. YouTuber and comedian Tommy Ayers, 22, donned a cutout mask of "ScoMo" - as he is also known - on the streets of central Adelaide where multiple members of...

Australians Urged To Get Out Because Of Dangerous Bushfires [Video]Australians Urged To Get Out Because Of Dangerous Bushfires

Australia urged nearly a quarter of a million people to evacuate their homes. Authorities said it could get “very, very challenging” and prepared military backup. According to Reuters, soaring..

Kylie Jenner confirms $1 million Australian wildfire donation amid fur backlash [Video]Kylie Jenner confirms $1 million Australian wildfire donation amid fur backlash

Kylie Jenner has confirmed her $1 million dollar pledge to aid Australia's bushfire relief efforts as she faces controversy for sporting fur footwear.

Bushfire tragedy: PM Modi offers condolences to Australian counterpart Scott Morrison

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday offered condolences on behalf of all Indians to his Australian counterpart over the damages to life and property due to...
Australian PM's India visit cancelled: Diplomatic sources

New Delhi [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's scheduled visit to India later this month, has been cancelled due to extraordinary...
