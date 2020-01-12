Four injured in attack on Balad air base in Iraq

Sunday, 12 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Four people have been injured after a surprise attack on a Balad air base which houses US personnel. Eight Katyusha rockets were fired at the base wounding four people including two officers, the Iraqi military said in a statement.


