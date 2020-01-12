Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Four injured in attack on Balad air base in Iraq

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Four injured in attack on Balad air base in IraqFour people have been injured after a surprise attack on a Balad air base which houses US personnel. Eight Katyusha rockets were fired at the base wounding four people including two officers, the Iraqi military said in a statement....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: 7 Bombs Strike Iraqi Joint Military Base Housing US Soldiers

7 Bombs Strike Iraqi Joint Military Base Housing US Soldiers 00:35

 At least four Iraqi soldiers were reportedly wounded on Sunday in the latest rocket attack on an Iraqi military base. Business Insider reports eight rockets were launched at the Balad joint airbase, located roughly 50 miles north of Baghdad. A statement from the Iraqi military on the injuries did not...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Dozens dead in Niger army base attack [Video]Dozens dead in Niger army base attack

Dozens dead in Niger army base attack

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:51Published

President Trump Addresses Nation Following Iran Attack On US Military Base In Iraq [Video]President Trump Addresses Nation Following Iran Attack On US Military Base In Iraq

Trump announced new sanctions against Iran.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mortar bombs strike Iraqi military base of Balad, four wounded -military sources

Seven mortar bombs fell on Sunday inside Iraq's Balad air base, which houses U.S. forces, and four Iraqi soldiers were wounded in the attack, two military...
Reuters Also reported by •News24Reuters IndiaCBS NewsDNA

Iraq attack LIVE: Iran launches missiles at US forces in Iraq over Soleimani death

Iran have launched tens of missiles at the Ain Assad air base in Iraq in a retaliation attack for the assassination of General Qassam Soleimani last week by US...
Brisbane Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AnindyaTamii

Anindya Tami RT @TRTWorldNow: Seven mortar bombs hit Iraq's Balad air base, which houses US forces, and four Iraqi soldiers are injured in the attack -… 2 hours ago

aa_tweeter

Á̵̢̙͉̫ 𝐫 𝐝 𝐢 𝐧 ≤≥ 🌐 RT @nzherald: Four people have been injured after a surprise attack on a Balad air base which houses US personnel. https://t.co/FSTLJz3Nbi 4 hours ago

nzherald

nzherald Four people have been injured after a surprise attack on a Balad air base which houses US personnel. https://t.co/FSTLJz3Nbi 4 hours ago

MSNNews

MSN News Military: Mortar bombs strike Iraqi base of Balad, 4 injured https://t.co/J8JHlMAP3D 5 hours ago

metodija69

Методија Белевски RT @IkoAfortiori: Balad air base in Iraq's Salah al-Din province under attack (?Katyusha) Four reported injured , among them 2 officers. (I… 5 hours ago

RandallFrench14

Randall French Katyusha (Russian WWII rockets) rocket attacked Balad base north of Baghdad Sunday with 4 Iraqis injured https://t.co/CtJyytPIQS 5 hours ago

kirkwallkid

Jungle Lover. Paul Wilson. RT @yudhapati88: Balad air base in Iraq's Salah al-Din province under attack (Katyusha) Four reported injured , among them 2 officers. (Ira… 5 hours ago

yudhapati88

Oka ॐ Balad air base in Iraq's Salah al-Din province under attack (Katyusha) Four reported injured , among them 2 officer… https://t.co/nMTdNia7AJ 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.