You Might Like

Tweets about this /r/worldnews Colombian police thwarted an assassination attempt against Rodrigo Londono, former commander of the demobilized FAR… https://t.co/R35wZkDRJN 24 minutes ago Apex RT @Apex_WW: #Colombia|n police thwarted an assassination attempt against Rodrigo Londono, former commander of the demobilized FARC rebels.… 2 hours ago Itekaton muruntö 🆘🇻🇪 #NoticiasDeVenezuela: "Colombia Says Police Foil Attempt to Assassinate FARC Leader Timochenko" por Reuters… https://t.co/prpXP9WRTx 3 hours ago 𝚂𝚞𝚛𝚟𝚎𝚒𝚕𝚕𝚊𝚗𝚌𝚎 𝚂𝚝𝚊𝚝𝚎 𝚁𝚎𝚙𝚘𝚛𝚝 #Colombia|n police thwarted an #assassination attempt against Rodrigo #Londono, former commander of the demobilized… https://t.co/KUzdh62PcH 3 hours ago Apex #Colombia|n police thwarted an assassination attempt against Rodrigo Londono, former commander of the demobilized F… https://t.co/ZovCVaioG7 3 hours ago Daily Maverick Newsdeck: Colombia says police foil attempt to assassinate FARC leader Timochenko https://t.co/lgCWQxNMpE By Reuters 3 hours ago Visit Bogota "Colombia Says Police Foil Attempt to Assassinate FARC Leader Timochenko" by Reuters via NewYorkTimes about Bogota,… https://t.co/msYq40HNuF 3 hours ago