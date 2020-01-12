Global  

Colombia says police foil attempt to assassinate FARC leader Timochenko

Reuters Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Colombian police thwarted an assassination attempt against Rodrigo Londono, former commander of the demobilized FARC rebels better known by his nom de guerre Timochenko, a senior official said Sunday.     
