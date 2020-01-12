Defense Secretary Esper says he ‘didn’t see’ evidence of an Iranian plot to attack four embassies
Sunday, 12 January 2020 () Top Trump administration officials struggled to defend an airstrike that killed a senior Iranian general Sunday morning, acknowledging that they could not confirm President Donald Trump’s Friday assertion that Iranians planned to attack four embassies. On CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Defense Secretary Mark Esper said he “didn’t see” evidence of an Iranian plan to attack […]
U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Sunday said he did not see a specific Iranian plot to attack American embassies in Baghdad or elsewhere before the administration decided to kill an Iranian military commander, and Democratic lawmakers criticized the administration for ordering the airstrike....
President Donald Trump claimed there was a threat on multiple embassies. He reacted to that threat by ordering the killing of former Iraninan Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani. According to Business Insider,..
Eric Chewning, the chief of staff to Defense Secretary Mark Esper, is resigning and will be leaving his post at the end of January, the Defense Department... FOXNews.com Also reported by •Seattle Times