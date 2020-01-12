Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Defense Secretary Esper says he ‘didn’t see’ evidence of an Iranian plot to attack four embassies

Seattle Times Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Top Trump administration officials struggled to defend an airstrike that killed a senior Iranian general Sunday morning, acknowledging that they could not confirm President Donald Trump’s Friday assertion that Iranians planned to attack four embassies. On CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Defense Secretary Mark Esper said he “didn’t see” evidence of an Iranian plan to attack […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Esper: 'I didn't see' specific Iranian threat to U.S. embassies

Esper: 'I didn't see' specific Iranian threat to U.S. embassies 01:54

 U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Sunday said he did not see a specific Iranian plot to attack American embassies in Baghdad or elsewhere before the administration decided to kill an Iranian military commander, and Democratic lawmakers criticized the administration for ordering the airstrike....

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Defense Secretary Mark Esper admits to not seeing specific evidence regarding Qassem Soleimani [Video]Defense Secretary Mark Esper admits to not seeing specific evidence regarding Qassem Soleimani

President Donald Trump claimed there was a threat on multiple embassies. He reacted to that threat by ordering the killing of former Iraninan Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani. According to Business Insider,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Esper: 'I didn't see' specific Iranian threat to U.S. embassies [Video]Esper: 'I didn't see' specific Iranian threat to U.S. embassies

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Sunday said he did not see a specific Iranian plot to attack American embassies in Baghdad or elsewhere before the administration decided to kill an Iranian..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

DOD chief Esper says he ‘didn’t see’ evidence of an Iranian plot to attack four embassies

DOD chief Esper says he ‘didn’t see’ evidence of an Iranian plot to attack four embassiesTop Trump administration officials struggled Sunday morning to defend an airstrike that killed a senior Iranian general, acknowledging that they could not...
WorldNews Also reported by •USATODAY.comMediaiteCBS NewsIndiaTimesHaaretzJerusalem PostReutersSeattle Times

Defense Secretary Esper's chief of staff resigns

Eric Chewning, the chief of staff to Defense Secretary Mark Esper, is resigning and will be leaving his post at the end of January, the Defense Department...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this

DebraMilazzoSha

Debra - #TrumpMustResign - Passive Agressive🇺🇸 RT @kaitlancollins: What we are hearing from the defense secretary this a.m. is that there is not specific intelligence showing planned att… 17 seconds ago

ChuckPA6

Chuck RT @jennfranconews: #NEW: Defense Secretary Mark Esper says he hadn’t seen any hard evidence that four American embassies had been under po… 2 minutes ago

miguel_says

Miguel de Sousa Pires RT @nytimes: Breaking News: Defense Secretary Mark Esper said he didn't see any specific evidence that Iran had planned to attack 4 America… 2 minutes ago

cantfakethis

News Brew RT @AP_Politics: Defense Secretary Mark Esper says he has seen no hard evidence that four American embassies were under threat of attack by… 2 minutes ago

pameladubsky49

Pamela Dubsky #BoycottNRA RT @Reuters: Donald Trump cited the threat of attack on four U.S. embassies by Iran to justify the killing of Iran's Qassem Soleimani, but… 2 minutes ago

Kharmagas8

Kharmagas RT @rezaparchizadeh: Defense Secretary Esper says street demonstrations in Tehran show Iranian people want ‘better government — a different… 3 minutes ago

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @AP_Politics: The U.S. does not expect any more retaliation from Iran for the strike that killed its top general, Defense Secretary Mark… 5 minutes ago

retrosher

Sherrill Hagenson RT @LarryBoorstein: @ChrisLu44 If Secretary of Defense Mark Esper says he believes President Trump that there was a threat against 4 embass… 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.