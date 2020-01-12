Debra Hunter Face The Nation: Mike Lee, Tim Kaine, John Kerry https://t.co/6B5ipBs5au via @YouTube So the IRGC has a budget ? Wo… https://t.co/JNtaqTpAOA 6 minutes ago Debra Hunter Face The Nation: Mike Lee, Tim Kaine, John Kerry https://t.co/6B5ipBs5au via @YouTube Listen to John Kerry. https://t.co/bmPgPAHCEY 10 minutes ago Katarina Brännström RT @CBSThisMorning: A bipartisan pair of senators are blaming Congress for allowing presidents to use military force without receiving cong… 15 minutes ago CBS This Morning A bipartisan pair of senators are blaming Congress for allowing presidents to use military force without receiving… https://t.co/MkHS1KALTk 35 minutes ago Bob Foss RT @2021_free: Kaine and Lee say Congress to blame for failing to rein in use of military force https://t.co/Wvo6IQPdLR 36 minutes ago ShemariMoore RT @CBSNews: Sens. Kaine and Lee blame Congress for failing to rein in presidents' use of military force https://t.co/loCDplQGrt https://t.… 38 minutes ago oldmangarlick RT @JohnGarlickSr: https://t.co/XkpZ3fJ58q. Yup, ⁦@SenateGOP⁩ and ⁦@SenateDems⁩ all of you are! 46 minutes ago Roberto Torchio Senators say Congress to blame for not reining in use of military force https://t.co/AS0k8V0aXZ https://t.co/AmgIWJ4WeK 50 minutes ago