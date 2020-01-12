Global  

Philippines evacuating residents, watching for tsunami after Taal volcano spews ash

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Philippines evacuating residents, watching for tsunami after Taal volcano spews ashThe Philippines is bracing for a major eruption from one of its most active volcanoes amid escalating agitation that sent ash spewing as far as the capital and prompted the evacuation of thousands.The column of ash released from...
News video: Philippines' Taal volcano sends huge cloud of ash into the sky

Philippines' Taal volcano sends huge cloud of ash into the sky 00:33

 An ash cloud from Taal Volcano in the Philippines stretches skywards on January 12 at around 4pm local time. The volcano spewed thick plumes of ash in the sky forcing more than 8,000 people to be evacuated. Taal is in the Batangas province, around 100km from the centre of Metro Manila, but even...

Taal Volcano In Philippines Spews Ash in Sky Looking Like Clouds [Video]Taal Volcano In Philippines Spews Ash in Sky Looking Like Clouds

This person was trying to capture the clouds while flying out of Boracay in the Philippines. They ended up witnessing the Taal volcano near Manila spewing ash high in the sky, looking like thick..

Volcanic ash cleaned from planes at Manila airport as all flights are cancelled [Video]Volcanic ash cleaned from planes at Manila airport as all flights are cancelled

Volcanic ash is cleaned from planes at Manila Airport yesterday (Jan 12) evening after Taal began erupting. The Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila has been closed to flights today (Jan 13)..

Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' of Taal volcano as thousands flee

A volcano has spewed ash on Sunday, prompting residents to leave some villages in the Philippines.
SBS

Philippines' Taal volcano spews ash and steam

Authorities said an eruption could cause a volcanic tsunami in the lake south of Manila
FT.com

