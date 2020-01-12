Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Former Pope Benedict breaks silence on celibacy debate after synod

Reuters Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Former Pope Benedict, in a new book written with a conservative cardinal, defends priestly celibacy in the Catholic Church in what appears to be a strategically timed appeal to Pope Francis to not change the rules.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Hopkins 'rankled' to be second on Two Popes production forms [Video]Hopkins 'rankled' to be second on Two Popes production forms

Jonathan Pryce joked that Sir Anthony Hopkins was “rankled” to appear second on production call sheets for Netflix’s new feature film The Two Popes. Pryce stars as Pope Francis, opposite Hopkins..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

georgebkk

Thaivisa Former Pope Benedict breaks silence on celibacy debate after synod https://t.co/aT5KdUKm3E #WorldNews https://t.co/mzDUyoYTOo 3 minutes ago

Hwnguyinjpn

HWNJPN RT @Reuters: Former Pope Benedict breaks silence on celibacy debate after synod https://t.co/BHCG4mBMVr https://t.co/sRWbWN5y2i 3 minutes ago

SiCarswell

Simon Carswell Former pope Benedict XVI breaks silence to publicly urge his successor Pope Francis not to open the Catholic priest… https://t.co/tj6rZB1FZe 7 minutes ago

PMBUYCE

Patricia Buyce RT @CCityCatholic: Former Pope Benedict breaks silence on celibacy debate after synod https://t.co/65H1QCUaFv 9 minutes ago

Brja3

Brja RT @JerusalemJones: Former Pope Benedict breaks silence on celibacy debate after synod https://t.co/4PTMHNcrql 13 minutes ago

MathewSunny5

Mathew Sunny RT @ReutersIndia: Former Pope Benedict breaks silence on celibacy debate after synod https://t.co/DO0JHhUYPB https://t.co/vh40XpAfMh 17 minutes ago

CCityCatholic

Cream City Catholic Former Pope Benedict breaks silence on celibacy debate after synod https://t.co/65H1QCUaFv 21 minutes ago

ReutersIndia

Reuters India Former Pope Benedict breaks silence on celibacy debate after synod https://t.co/DO0JHhUYPB https://t.co/vh40XpAfMh 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.