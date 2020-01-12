Martian Water Vapor Varies With The Seasons

The potential for Mars’ water to be lost into space is greater during the planet’s warm and stormy seasons, according to a new study. This seasonal variation likely regulated the rate at which the red planet lost its once-abundant quantities of liquid water, the authors suggest. Ancient alluvial fans, dry lake beds and ...



