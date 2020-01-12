Taal Volcano erupts near Philippine capital

A volcano near Manila that draws many tourists for its picturesque setting in a lake, belched steam, ash and rocks in a huge plume Sunday.



Recent related videos from verified sources Philippines Taal Volcano spews steam and ash The Taal Volcano in the Philippines is erupting today (January 12th), according to Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. A video showed a plume of grey ash rising into the sky. Taal.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:43Published 19 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Philippine volcano erupts, triggering mass evacuations A small volcano south of the Philippine capital that draws many tourists for its picturesque setting in a lake erupted with a massive plume of ash and steam...

France 24 13 hours ago



Ash pours from Philippine volcano, halting flights Manila (AFP) Jan 12, 2020 The Philippines was on alert Monday for the "explosive eruption" of a volcano south of Manila, which officials said could be...

Terra Daily 2 hours ago



