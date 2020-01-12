Global  

Taal Volcano erupts near Philippine capital

USATODAY.com Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
A volcano near Manila that draws many tourists for its picturesque setting in a lake, belched steam, ash and rocks in a huge plume Sunday.
 
News video: Timelapse clip shows Taal Volcano spewing ash in Philippines

Timelapse clip shows Taal Volcano spewing ash in Philippines 00:44

 A volcano south of the Philippine capital Manila spewed a giant plume of ash on Sunday prompting authorities to raise the alert level and order the evacuation of about 8,000 residents.

Philippines Taal Volcano spews steam and ash [Video]Philippines Taal Volcano spews steam and ash

The Taal Volcano in the Philippines is erupting today (January 12th), according to Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. A video showed a plume of grey ash rising into the sky. Taal..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:43Published


Philippine volcano erupts, triggering mass evacuations

A small volcano south of the Philippine capital that draws many tourists for its picturesque setting in a lake erupted with a massive plume of ash and steam...
France 24

Ash pours from Philippine volcano, halting flights

Ash pours from Philippine volcano, halting flightsManila (AFP) Jan 12, 2020 The Philippines was on alert Monday for the "explosive eruption" of a volcano south of Manila, which officials said could be...
Terra Daily

