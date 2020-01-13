“Volcanic tsunami” warnings in the Philippines after an eruption near Manila

Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

There are new warnings Sunday night of a "volcanic tsunami" in the Philippines after an eruption occurred near Manila. Lightning struck as a plume of ash spewed up to nine miles into the sky. Tremors shook the area and more than 6,000 people were evacuated. Officials are warning another explosive eruption could happen at any time.


