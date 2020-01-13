“Volcanic tsunami” warnings in the Philippines after an eruption near Manila
Monday, 13 January 2020 () There are new warnings Sunday night of a “volcanic tsunami” in the Philippines after an eruption occurred near Manila. Lightning struck as a plume of ash spewed up to nine miles into the sky. Tremors shook the area and more than 6,000 people were evacuated. Officials are warning another explosive eruption could happen at any time.
Residents cleaned volcanic ash from their cars after the Taal Volcano began erupting in the Philippines on January 12.
The volcano spewed thick plumes of ash in the sky forcing more than 8.000 people to be evacuated.
Taal is in the Batangas province, around 100km from the centre of Metro...