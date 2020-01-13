Global  

“Volcanic tsunami” warnings in the Philippines after an eruption near Manila

CBS News Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
There are new warnings Sunday night of a “volcanic tsunami” in the Philippines after an eruption occurred near Manila. Lightning struck as a plume of ash spewed up to nine miles into the sky. Tremors shook the area and more than 6,000 people were evacuated. Officials are warning another explosive eruption could happen at any time.
News video: Volcanic ash covers cars in the Philippines after Taal volcano erupts

Volcanic ash covers cars in the Philippines after Taal volcano erupts 01:18

 Residents cleaned volcanic ash from their cars after the Taal Volcano began erupting in the Philippines on January 12. The volcano spewed thick plumes of ash in the sky forcing more than 8.000 people to be evacuated. Taal is in the Batangas province, around 100km from the centre of Metro...

Ash cloud suspended in sky from Taal volcano [Video]Ash cloud suspended in sky from Taal volcano

Footage shows the effects of the Taal Volcano eruption near in the Philippines on January 12. The volcano spewed thick plumes of ash in the sky forcing more than 8,000 people to be evacuated...

Lightning storm engulfed within Taal's volcanic clouds in the Philippines [Video]Lightning storm engulfed within Taal's volcanic clouds in the Philippines

Incredible timelapse footage shows the moment a lightning storm was engulfed in the volcanic clouds given off by the Taal volcano in the Philippines yesterday (January 12). Footage shows the scale..

1/12: CBS Evening News

Powerful storms kills at least 11 people in the Southeast; “Volcanic tsunami” warnings in the Philippines after an eruption near Manila
CBS News

Warnings of ‘Volcanic Tsunami’ After Eruption in the Philippines

Tens of thousands were evacuated and tremors were felt in nearby villages amid an eruption of the country’s second-most-active volcano, the Taal, about 40...
NYTimes.com

