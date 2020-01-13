Global  

Protestors slammed after storming library and shaming Brisbane drag queens

New Zealand Herald Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Protestors slammed after storming library and shaming Brisbane drag queensAn Australian drag performer has hit back at a group of young protesters who stormed a public library and shamed two Brisbane drag queens during a storytelling session.Footage showed members from the University of Queensland's Liberal...
Liberal Nationals MP slams university club filmed confronting drag queens at library

A federal member of the Queensland Liberal Nationals Party has distanced himself from a university group claiming to be affiliated with the party after they...
SBS Also reported by •The Age

Protestors storm drag queen story time event and chant aggressively in front of ‘scared’ young children

Police were called to a library in Brisbane, Australia after protestors stormed a drag queen story event with aggressive chanting, reportedly distressing several...
PinkNews


