The conventional wisdom regarding Nancy Pelosi’s holding of the impeachment articles is that, as someone put it, she’d pulled the pin on the grenade and then didn’t know what to do. Yet even if she has bumbled into her current predicament, which seems likely, is there now some method to her madness? Has she found a way to ...

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Pelosi Defends Delay In Impeachment Trial Speaker Nancy Pelosi decided to temporarily delay the Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Pelosi defends her decision, saying they want the public to see the “need for.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published 8 hours ago Pelosi signals impeachment charges may go to Senate next week The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives will send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate as early as next week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday,.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:37Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Pelosi Still Holding Impeachment Articles, Wants Clarity On Trial Rules By Ken Bredemeier House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she probably would soon send two articles of impeachment targeting President Donald...

Eurasia Review 3 days ago



Pelosi to send impeachment articles for Senate trial 'soon' WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she will "soon'' transmit the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, signaling a potential...

WorldNews 3 days ago





Tweets about this