Oman Names New Ruler Hours After Sultan Qaboos Dies

Eurasia Review Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Oman named a new ruler Saturday, January 11, hours after it announced the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said, state media reported, according to CNN.

Qaboos was 79, and ruled Oman for five decades before his death Friday. He overthrew his father in a bloodless coup in 1970, becoming the longest serving Arab leader. The Omani...
0
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
News video: Oman's new sultan faces diplomatic, economic challenges

Oman's new sultan faces diplomatic, economic challenges 02:41

 Haitham bin Tariq has indicated he will maintain the country's independent foreign policy in a troubled Gulf region.

Oman's new leader receives dignitaries [Video]Oman's new leader receives dignitaries

Oman’s new sultan, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, is officially receiving foreign dignitaries in his first full day as the country's new leader.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:40Published

Charles meets Oman's new sultan [Video]Charles meets Oman's new sultan

The Prince of Wales offers his condolences following the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said of Oman. The Prime Minister will also meet the new Sultan - Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said. The Middle East's..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Oman's new ruler takes oath as Sultan Qaboos dies at 79

*Muscat:* Oman's Culture Minister Haitham bin Tariq al-Said was on Saturday named as the successor of the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said al-Said, who died at the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimesReutersSeattle TimesJapan TodayWorldNews

Oman calls ruling family council to choose new sultan: state TV

Oman's high military council on Saturday called on the country's ruling family council to convene in order to choose a new ruler following the death of Sultan...
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle TimesJapan TodayWorldNews

Tweets about this

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Oman Names New Ruler Hours After Sultan Qaboos Dies https://t.co/O4fmtBkzOJ 2 hours ago

jcrew756

❌ Jeffrey Aalvik ❌ #KAG2020💯% 🇺🇸 🙏 🇮🇱 ❤ את RT @i24NEWS_EN: Oman names Haitham bin Tariq as new ruler hours after sultan's death https://t.co/tiaVEtlAZq 2 days ago

i24NEWS_EN

i24NEWS English Oman names Haitham bin Tariq as new ruler hours after sultan's death https://t.co/tiaVEtlAZq 2 days ago

