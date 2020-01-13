Global  

Hong Kong Bars Human Rights Watch Head

Eurasia Review Monday, 13 January 2020
Hong Kong authorities denied Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch, entry to Hong Kong, where he had planned to launch the organization’s World Report 2020, Human Rights Watch said Sunday.

The report’s lead essay will highlight the Chinese government’s intensifying assault on the international human...
