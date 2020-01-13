Global  

Canadian officials accidentally push nuke alert to millions

IndiaTimes Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
The initial early morning emergency message popped up on the screens of cellphones throughout Ontario province, saying an unspecified incident had occurred at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station. More than an hour later, Ontario Power Generation later sent a message saying the alert "was sent in error.
