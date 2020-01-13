Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'I think it's a load of BS': Pauline Hanson wants climate change left out of bushfires royal commission

New Zealand Herald Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
'I think it's a load of BS': Pauline Hanson wants climate change left out of bushfires royal commissionPauline Hanson has backed a royal commission into the Australian bushfire crisis but in the same breath said to "throw bloody climate change out the window".The One Nation leader unleashed when she appeared on Today this morning...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Sydney protesters gather to demonstrate against government's inaction on climate change

Sydney protesters gather to demonstrate against government's inaction on climate change 00:22

 Demonstrators descended onto King Street in central Sydney today (January 10). Footage shows thousands of people chanting and making themselves heard as speakers are seen in the foreground. The protesters gathered to protest the government's lacklustre plans to combat climate change amidst the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Thousands of Australians protest over climate change policy as bushfires rage [Video]Thousands of Australians protest over climate change policy as bushfires rage

The bushfire crisis has piled pressure on Prime Minister Scott Morrison&apos;s conservative government to do more to combat climate change after Australia weakened its commitment to the U.N. Paris..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:13Published

Royal Navy pilot speaks about his role in Australia bush fire evacuations [Video]Royal Navy pilot speaks about his role in Australia bush fire evacuations

Courtesy: Royal Navy A Royal Navy helicopter pilot has helped evacuate people trapped by the bush fires in Australia. Lieutenant Commander Nick Grimmer, 35, from Great Yarmouth, is currently flying..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Let’s look at the pure facts': Pauline Hanson denies bushfires caused by climate change

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson says climate change has nothing to do with this summer's ongoing bushfire crisis.
SBS

Scott Morrison to pursue royal commission into the bushfire emergency

The prime minister says it is the government's clear position that climate change is making summer seasons more dangerous and policy must 'evolve'.
SBS Also reported by •The AgeReuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MarySmi39195320

Wendy Bryan RT @newscomauHQ: “Throw***climate change out the window”: One Nation leader Pauline Hanson says #climatechange should play no part in… 24 seconds ago

AdamTaylorEsq

Adam Taylor ⓥ @BenjaminMillar "I think it's a load of BS and making a lot of people rich over this" - Taken out of context, it de… https://t.co/xPgURu0xaz 51 seconds ago

IrishLassy1

Irish Lassy @pr0_ii not when i spent a s*load on my golden penguins, i do not nor will i ever understand why people think they are worth nothing 4 minutes ago

AusMazer

AusMazer 🇦🇺 RT @TheTodayShow: “I think it’s a load of B.S.” Pauline Hanson has DENIED climate change has had any effect on the bushfire crisis. #9Today… 6 minutes ago

supportswdw

mayi🌟 @needycv whoever that youtuber is he deserves a load of punches in the face and doesn't think first before doing a good manner 6 minutes ago

rayrayambrosio

Ray @admirephil i had to get load because i ran out of data and the second i did dan tweeted about new merch (also i th… https://t.co/EYPFz0YeCV 7 minutes ago

TurtleThrifty

thrifty_turtle @ShaShaRealSmove I think how much money he has is irrelevant. The fact is he donated almost $700k. That’s a***lo… https://t.co/VXWch0c4sG 9 minutes ago

GregSmi93455865

Greg Smith RT @colonelhogans: Look who’s back!! While the country was burning down nowhere to be seen! First day when the whole country goes back to w… 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.