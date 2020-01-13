Global  

Yusaku Maezawa: Japanese billionaire seeks 'life partner' for Moon voyage

BBC News Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Yusaku Maezawa appeals for a "life partner" to join him on Space X's maiden Moon voyage in 2023.
Billionaire Entrepreneur to Give Money to Twitter Followers for 'Social Experiment' [Video]Billionaire Entrepreneur to Give Money to Twitter Followers for 'Social Experiment'

Billionaire Entrepreneur to Give Money to Twitter Followers for 'Social Experiment'. The test is being carried out by Japan's Yusaku Maezawa, who 'Forbes' says is worth $2 billion. To understand the..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:11Published


Fly me to the moon: Japanese billionaire Maezawa seeks girlfriend for SpaceX voyage

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa's search for a girlfriend to join him on a voyage around the moon will be the subject of a new documentary program, in the...
Reuters

Japanese billionaire searches for girlfriend for SpaceX voyage

Japanese billionaire searches for girlfriend for SpaceX voyageMaezawa, who recently split up from actress girlfriend Ayame Goriki, 27, has said he plans to take artists on the flight to inspire works based on the...
Jerusalem Post


BasmahBam

Basmah RT @arabnews: Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa is accepting applications from “single women aged 20 or over” who want to enjoy life to t… 8 seconds ago

melidayoung2

Melinda Young 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇧🇺🇸 🇮🇱 RT @Ploddy_Cat: BREAKING NEWS: Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa is looking for a female "life partner" to accompany him on the first civ… 17 seconds ago

binaratmaja

Binar Atmaja I am a: ⚪️ male ⚪️ female 🔘 eccentric Japanese billionaire seeking: ⚪️ male ⚪️ female 🔘 woman willing to be shot i… https://t.co/wB4alzwUZR 1 minute ago

CowboySciFiBot

Space Cowboy Scifi RT @TPE_connect: Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa seeks applications for girlfriend to fly around moon with him. #Japan #YusakuMeazawa #… 2 minutes ago

cumkom

Cumคม RT @thaitvnews: Japanese billionaire seeks girlfriend for Moon voyage on SpaceX rocket https://t.co/zIhGuMuzyD 2 minutes ago

julesaly

Juliette Saly “The conditions say applicants must be single, over the age of 20, always positive and have an interest in going to… https://t.co/CZMhnQPHIo 2 minutes ago

Skyebright8

Skyebright RT @guardian: Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa seeks 'special woman' for trip around moon https://t.co/WUrRXwkEzs 2 minutes ago

Ploddy_Cat

🇬🇧Plodd the Cat🇬🇧 BREAKING NEWS: Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa is looking for a female "life partner" to accompany him on the f… https://t.co/rPlZGhmnOV 3 minutes ago

