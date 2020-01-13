Global  

Small, coastal Canadian community abuzz over possible move there by Harry and Meghan

Reuters India Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Towns on the southern end of Vancouver Island on Canada's west coast are abuzz with interest over the possibility that Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will become semi-permanent residents there.
News video: Harry, Meghan's move could be costly for Canadian taxpayers

Harry, Meghan's move could be costly for Canadian taxpayers 00:35

 TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian taxpayers could be on the hook for millions of dollars a year in security expenses if Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan move there, even part time, as they step away from their royal duties, security experts said. While the pair have not said where in North...

