Pope Benedict XVI breaks silence with new book supporting priest celibacy
Monday, 13 January 2020 () Retired Pope Benedict XVI has reemerged as the co-author of a new book expressing his belief in priestly celibacy, a potential point of conflict with Pope Francis after bishops in the recent synod on the Amazon called for the ordination of married men as priests to address the Roman Catholic priest shortage.
