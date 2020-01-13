Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Pope Benedict XVI breaks silence with new book supporting priest celibacy

FOXNews.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Retired Pope Benedict XVI has reemerged as the co-author of a new book expressing his belief in priestly celibacy, a potential point of conflict with Pope Francis after bishops in the recent synod on the Amazon called for the ordination of married men as priests to address the Roman Catholic priest shortage.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Anthony Hopkins, Jonathan Pryce In 'The Two Popes' New Trailer [Video]Anthony Hopkins, Jonathan Pryce In 'The Two Popes' New Trailer

Anthony Hopkins, Jonathan Pryce, Juan Minujín and more star in this new trailer for 'The Two Popes'. Behind Vatican walls, the conservative Pope Benedict and the liberal future Pope Francis must find..

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 02:09Published

Pope Francis Apologises For Slapping Woman’s Hand [Video]Pope Francis Apologises For Slapping Woman’s Hand

Pope Francis has apologised after he had a difficult encounter with a pilgrim on New Year’s Eve at the Vatican. While the pontiff greeted the large crowd a woman reached out and grabbed his hand,..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pope Benedict XVI breaks silence to reaffirm priest celibacy

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Retired Pope Benedict XVI has broken his silence to reaffirm the value of priestly celibacy, co-authoring a bombshell book at the precise...
Seattle Times

Former Pope Benedict warns against relaxing priest celibacy rules

Benedict, who retired in 2013, has reaffirmed the importance of priest celibacy rules in a new book widely seen as critical of Pope Francis. The current pope is...
Deutsche Welle


Tweets about this

PaperSpyletter

paperspy ABC NEWS: Pope Benedict XVI breaks silence to reaffirm priest celibacy https://t.co/90bUj4ROAL https://t.co/Zg9al5t8y6 5 minutes ago

HispanicNews

HispanicNews.com Hispanic News Pope Benedict XVI breaks silence to reaffirm priest celibacy https://t.co/uGKIuwBgEF 7 minutes ago

ACatholicKnight

Deplorable KEVIN ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @JerusalemJones: Benedict XVI Breaks Silence https://t.co/NH58MWzC5u 7 minutes ago

Gander_News_j1

News you can trust Pope Benedict XVI breaks silence to reaffirm priest celibacy https://t.co/yoliBrcqmT via @circleboom 15 minutes ago

eden_jaw

Eden Jaw RT @JerusalemJones: Former Pope Benedict breaks silence on celibacy debate after synod https://t.co/4PTMHNcrql 22 minutes ago

F4phantomphan89

Ryan Rhino Nguyen Former Pope Benedict breaks silence on celibacy debate after synod https://t.co/VEHU0AhVpH 26 minutes ago

Willcan

James Willmon RT @Jerusalem_Post: Former #Pope Benedict defends priestly celibacy in the #Catholic Church in what appears to be a strategically timed app… 37 minutes ago

Munkey2Spackle

🇺🇸BoBo- SpackleMunkey2🌟🌟🌟🇺🇸 RT @DanaSmi93030640: Pope Benedict XVI breaks silence with new book supporting priest celibacy https://t.co/tYHjEvn9nv 39 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.