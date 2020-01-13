Global  

News24.com | China slams US for congratulating Tsai on Taiwan poll win

News24 Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
China has slammed officials from the US and other countries for congratulating Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen after she was re-elected with a landslide victory in a stunning rebuke of Beijing's campaign to isolate the self-ruled island.
News video: Tsai Ing-wen wins landslide in Taiwan presidential election

Tsai Ing-wen wins landslide in Taiwan presidential election 02:31

 Final results show Tsai returned for second term with 57.1 percent of the votes ahead of Han who got 38.6 percent.

Mixed reactions after landslide Taiwanese election [Video]Mixed reactions after landslide Taiwanese election

Taiwan's public reacted with a mix of excitement and disappointment on Sunday morning, after incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen's government won another four-year term by a landslide, and her Democratic..

Tsai Ing-wen wins Taiwan elections by landslide with tough China stance [Video]Tsai Ing-wen wins Taiwan elections by landslide with tough China stance

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has won a second term, signalling strong voter support for her tough stance against China. Tsai won with 8.17 million votes, or 57.13 per cent of the total over..

Taiwan Re-Elects President Tsai Ing-wen

Taiwan Re-Elects President Tsai Ing-wenWatch VideoTaiwan has re-elected Tsai Ing-wen as President in a landslide victory that showcased the country's support for her tough stance against China, which...
Newsy Also reported by •ReutersWorldNewsSeattle TimesBBC NewsSify

China says won't change position on Taiwan after landslide election

China will not change its position that Taiwan belongs to it and the world will only ever recognise that there is "one China", Beijing said on Sunday after...
Reuters India

