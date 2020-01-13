Global  

Canada PM Trudeau: Iran plane families will get answers

IndiaTimes Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday it's been gut-wrenching to listen to stories from relatives of 57 Canadians who perished in the downing of a Ukrainian jetliner in Iran last week as he attended one of several memorials across the country.
News video: Iran must be held accountable for shooting down plane -Canada's Trudeau

Iran must be held accountable for shooting down plane -Canada's Trudeau 01:17

 Families of the 176 people killed when Iran admittedly shot down a Ukrainian airliner deserve justice, accountability, answers, closure and compensation, a distraught Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday.

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau Promises To 'Pursue Justice And Accountability' [Video]Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau Promises To 'Pursue Justice And Accountability'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended the vigil for those killed in an Iraninan plane disaster. According to Reuters, Trudeau told the crowd he would “pursue justice and accountability.”..

Families of victims mourn in Canada [Video]Families of victims mourn in Canada

In western Canada, a community comes together to mourn plane crash victims.

Canada's Trudeau says Iran must take full responsibility for shooting down passenger jet

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday said Iran must take full responsibility and be held accountable for shooting down a Ukrainian plane and...
Canada's Trudeau to attend Iran crash victim memorial in hard-hit Edmonton

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set on Sunday to attend what is expected to be the country's largest memorial to the victims of a Ukrainian airliner...
