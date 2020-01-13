Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Lava gushes from Philippine volcano as ash spreads to Manila

New Zealand Herald Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Lava gushes from Philippine volcano as ash spreads to ManilaRed-hot lava gushed out of a Philippine volcano today after a sudden eruption of ash and steam that forced villagers to flee and shut down Manila's international airport, offices and schools.There were no immediate reports of casualties...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Timelapse clip shows Taal Volcano spewing ash in Philippines

Timelapse clip shows Taal Volcano spewing ash in Philippines 00:44

 A volcano south of the Philippine capital Manila spewed a giant plume of ash on Sunday prompting authorities to raise the alert level and order the evacuation of about 8,000 residents.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Thousands flee Taal volcano in Philippines as ash shuts Manila airport [Video]Thousands flee Taal volcano in Philippines as ash shuts Manila airport

Thousands flee Taal volcano in Philippines as ash shuts Manila airport

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 00:33Published

Philippines Taal Volcano spews steam and ash [Video]Philippines Taal Volcano spews steam and ash

The Taal Volcano in the Philippines is erupting today (January 12th), according to Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. A video showed a plume of grey ash rising into the sky. Taal..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

LIVE Updates: Lava gushes from Philippine volcano as ash spreads to Manila; schools, airport shut


Indian Express

Alert: Red-hot lava gushes from Philippine volcano after eruption that forced villagers to flee and shut down Manila’s airport

TAGAYTAY, Philippines (AP) — Red-hot lava gushes from Philippine volcano after eruption that forced villagers to flee and shut down Manila’s airport.
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.