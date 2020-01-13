Global  

UAE-Manila flights cancelled as volcano erupts in Philippines

Khaleej Times Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
A volcano spewed a massive cloud of ash forced mass evacuation and shut down Manila airport.
News video: Philippines Taal volcano: Timelapse video shows lightning pierce ash

Philippines Taal volcano: Timelapse video shows lightning pierce ash 00:34

 Stunning timelapse footage shows lightning bolts piercing a thick plume of ash spewing from the Taal Volcano in the Philippines. The volcano began rumbling - causing terrifying tremors for those living nearby - yesterday (January 12) in Batangas province, around 100km from the centre of the...

Volcanic ash cleaned from planes at Manila airport as all flights are cancelled [Video]Volcanic ash cleaned from planes at Manila airport as all flights are cancelled

Volcanic ash is cleaned from planes at Manila Airport yesterday (Jan 12) evening after Taal began erupting. The Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila has been closed to flights today (Jan 13)..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:38Published

Ash cloud suspended in sky from Taal volcano [Video]Ash cloud suspended in sky from Taal volcano

Footage shows the effects of the Taal Volcano eruption near in the Philippines on January 12. The volcano spewed thick plumes of ash in the sky forcing more than 8,000 people to be evacuated...

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:32Published


Nearly 8,000 Philipinos evacuated, flights grounded as volcano erupts near Manila

Manila [Philippines], Jan 13 (ANI): About 8,000 residents were evacuated after a small active volcano near Manila spewed a massive cloud of ash on Sunday that...
Sify

THAI cancels Manila flights due to volcano eruption

Thai Airways International has cancelled five flights between Bangkok and Manila after a volcano eruption closed the airport serving the Philippines capital.
Bangkok Post

