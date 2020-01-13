UAE-Manila flights cancelled as volcano erupts in Philippines

Sonia /🌟🌟🌟Trump2020 RT @starsandstripes: Clouds of ash blew more than 62 miles north of a Philippine volcano, reaching the bustling capital, Manila, and forci… 3 minutes ago

dani 🌻 RT @joeybonifacio: I'm sure you've heard of recent eruptions of Taal Volcano in the Philippines. 90 mins. from Manila, ash fall has cancell… 33 minutes ago

Stars and Stripes Clouds of ash blew more than 62 miles north of a Philippine volcano, reaching the bustling capital, Manila, and fo… https://t.co/o9Gfk0Q8Qm 42 minutes ago

笑われ男＠只今、調査中につき… RT @3novicesSydney: #3Novices Flights cancelled, thousands evacuated with Manila volcano set to explode https://t.co/Zc1RrZ6kUo The Philip… 52 minutes ago