Elizabeth Warren Says Bernie Sanders Sent Volunteers ‘Out to Trash Me’
Monday, 13 January 2020 () MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A nearly yearlong run of goodwill between two of the leading progressives in the 2020 presidential race, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders, appears to be evaporating in the run-up to the Iowa caucuses. On Sunday, Warren said she was “disappointed” that Sanders’ campaign had been using a script for volunteers […]
