Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Elizabeth Warren Says Bernie Sanders Sent Volunteers ‘Out to Trash Me’

Seattle Times Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A nearly yearlong run of goodwill between two of the leading progressives in the 2020 presidential race, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders, appears to be evaporating in the run-up to the Iowa caucuses. On Sunday, Warren said she was “disappointed” that Sanders’ campaign had been using a script for volunteers […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Warren Accuses Bernie Of Sending His Volunteers Out To 'Trash' Her

Warren Accuses Bernie Of Sending His Volunteers Out To 'Trash' Her 00:32

 Elizabeth Warren said she was “disappointed” Bernie Sanders sent his volunteers “out to trash” her. According to Politico, she said he was risking dividing the part with attacks against her and others. Warren said: “We all saw the impact of the factionalism in 2016, and we can’t have a...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Warren accuses Bernie of sending his volunteers out to 'trash' her [Video]Warren accuses Bernie of sending his volunteers out to 'trash' her

Elizabeth Warren said she was “disappointed” Bernie Sanders sent his volunteers “out to trash” her. According to Politico, she said he was risking dividing the part with attacks against her and..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Democrats worry over favorite candidates ability to beat Trump [Video]Democrats worry over favorite candidates ability to beat Trump

A woman campaigning for Elizabeth Warren said voters are worried she may not draw enough support. According to Reuters, this reason causes fear among voters “to vote for who they like the best.”..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Elizabeth Warren 'disappointed' by Bernie Sanders volunteers' attacks; Sanders says the dispute is a 'media blow-up'

"We all saw the impact of the factionalism in 2016 and we can't have a repeat of that," Warren said.
USATODAY.com

Elizabeth Warren Fires Back at Sanders: ‘Disappointed’ to Hear Him ‘Sending His Volunteers Out to Trash Me’

Senator *Elizabeth Warren* struck back at *Bernie Sanders* as she reacted to him saying she's incapable of growing the Democratic field for the 2020 election.
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

roman1171

garrett【B-DAY 9 DAYS】 RT @axcomrade: Elizabeth Warren says Bernie’s “sending his volunteers out to trash [her]” because of a script that says “I like Elizabeth W… 32 seconds ago

ooshdesign

#SheWon Elizabeth Warren Says Bernie Sanders Sent Volunteers ‘Out to Trash Me’ - The New York Times Miss ⁦@ewarren⁩ ⁦ you… https://t.co/70d2vL6q9h 3 minutes ago

courts_decision

Calvin C RT @NYDailyNews: Elizabeth Warren says volunteers for Bernie Sanders are trashing her when talking to voters. It comes after a leaked scr… 5 minutes ago

patriciallew1

Patricia Llewellyn RT @lizcgoodwin: Julian Castro, intro-ing Warren in Iowa, says a quarter of Dems would be unhappy if Biden is elected, and a quarter say th… 6 minutes ago

twilou200

Charlotte Payne RT @aravosis: Elizabeth Warren Says Bernie Sanders Sent Volunteers ‘Out to Trash Me’ https://t.co/42Ee71kj0X 13 minutes ago

Eleanddon

EllieEisenhauerWeber RT @jilevin: Elizabeth Warren says she's 'disappointed' Bernie Sanders is 'sending his volunteers out to trash me' https://t.co/RtLbFJyqI7 17 minutes ago

GGG_says

G.G.Gordon🌹 RT @ZaidJilani: Elizabeth Warren said Joe Biden should run in the Republican Party, went after Pete Buttigieg's fundraising, and broke up B… 17 minutes ago

carainpdx

Cara 🌹🔥 @PatTheBerner @jpmomof5 Warren complains that Bernie told supporters that the, "people who support (Elizabeth) are… https://t.co/lS7pUqF3b9 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.