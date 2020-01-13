Global  

US to send home some Saudi military students after shooting

Seattle Times Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is preparing to remove more than a dozen Saudi military students from a training program and return them to their home country after an investigation into a deadly shooting by a Saudi aviation student at a Florida navy base last month, a U.S. official told The Associated Press. The […]
News video: U.S. Expected To Expel Saudi Servicemen In Wake Of Pensacola Shooting

U.S. Expected To Expel Saudi Servicemen In Wake Of Pensacola Shooting 01:02

 More than 20 Saudi military students will be expelled after an investigation following the shooting deaths of three sailors in December.

Ft. Huachuca restricts Saudi officers' training on base after shooting [Video]Ft. Huachuca restricts Saudi officers' training on base after shooting

Ft. Huachuca is adhering to new training restrictions of Saudi Arabian military officers on base, a spokersperson confirmed Friday.

Training Of Saudi Students Halted By US Military After Deadly Pensacola Naval Base Shooting [Video]Training Of Saudi Students Halted By US Military After Deadly Pensacola Naval Base Shooting

The pause comes as the US military does a review of how the Pentagon screens foreign military students.

U.S. Expected To Expel Saudi Servicemen In Wake Of Pensacola Shooting

U.S. Expected To Expel Saudi Servicemen In Wake Of Pensacola ShootingWatch VideoThe Pentagon is reportedly going to expel more than 20 Saudi military students training at U.S. military installations. They'll be sent back to...
U.S. to expel some Saudi trainees after naval base shooting

The United States is expected to expel some Saudi military students following a shooting attack by a Saudi trainee at a Florida naval base last month, a U.S....
