Ahead of impeachment trial, Trump suggests not having it

Seattle Times Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the Senate should simply dismiss the impeachment case against him, an extraordinary suggestion as the House prepares to transmit the charges to the chamber for the historic trial. The president is giving mixed messages ahead of the House’s landmark vote that will launch the Senate proceedings in a […]
News video: Impeachment 'papers' going to Senate: top House Dem

Impeachment 'papers' going to Senate: top House Dem 01:30

 House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, the chamber's No. 2 Democrat after Nancy Pelosi, said the formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump will be going to the Senate after Pelosi confirmed on Friday that she was sending them next week.

Schiff: Without witnesses, Senate trial would be 'a cover-up' [Video]Schiff: Without witnesses, Senate trial would be 'a cover-up'

U.S. Democratic Representative Adam Schiff on Sunday said that if the Republican leader in the Senate succeeded in holding an impeachment trial without witnesses, "that's not a fair trial. That's a..

Nancy Pelosi Is Not Concerned About Trump's Tweets About Her [Video]Nancy Pelosi Is Not Concerned About Trump's Tweets About Her

President Donald Trump attack House Speaker Nancy Pelosi again, calling her “Crazy Nancy.” According to Business Insider, Pelosi was asked about the tweet on ABC’s “This Week.” Pelosi said:..

Top Senate Democrat Schumer says chamber must conduct fair impeachment trial of Trump

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Friday that the Senate must conduct a fair impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, with relevant...
Senate impeachment trial: Too soon to say whether Trump Cabinet witnesses are needed

Senate should follow the precedent set by the impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton, writes Hans von Spakovsky of The Heritage Foundation.
