Australian is 20th fatality in New Zealand volcano eruption

Japan Today Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
An Australian man who was injured in a volcanic eruption in New Zealand more than a month ago has died, becoming the 20th victim of the disaster, officials…
Victorian dad Paul Browitt dies one month on from White Island eruption

Melbourne father Paul Browitt has died in hospital about a month after he and his two daughters were caught in the New Zealand volcano eruption.
SBS

News24.com | New Zealand volcano death toll rises to 20

The death toll from the White Island volcano eruption in New Zealand has risen to 20, following another death more than a month after the tragedy, police said on...
News24

